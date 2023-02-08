Moran responds to SOTU Address

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 10:44 am

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As he predicted, East Texas Congressman Nathaniel Moran is not pleased with President Biden’s State of the Union Address. In a statement released following the address Tuesday evening, Moran says, in part, “The American people deserve transparency and accountability from the government at all levels. While I am disappointed, I am not surprised by President Biden’s unwillingness to admit that the path he has taken our nation on is the wrong path. Whether it be foreign affairs, national security, the economy, or the porous southern border, the policies and practices of the Biden Administration have been disastrous and we need to reverse course.”

Moran contnues, “Over the last two years, President Biden and Congressional Democrats have pushed through unprecedented spending while trampling over the individual liberties of everyday Americans. This has resulted in crippling inflation that has impacted families and businesses across our nation with what is essentially an additional, hidden tax that robs hardworking Americans of a portion of their paycheck every month.

“The poor economic environment facilitated by the Biden Administration hurts vulnerable Americans who cannot afford these additional expenses. During tonight’s State of the Union address, President Biden should have made his intentions clear that he intends to curb out-of-control spending by working in good faith with House Republicans to cut wasteful spending and work to create a balanced budget. Responsible and reduced spending is the first step to returning economic liberty to our nation.”

Moran also addresses border issues in his statement, adding, “Under President Biden, our southern border is open to illegal immigrants and illegal drugs.” The first-term congressman again draws attention to his first bill, the Border Security Investment Act, saying the Biden Administration has refused to support such policies. Moran additionally says there has been a rise in crime in America, adding, “We need to support our law enforcement officers – the same officers we call, and rely on, when we are faced with an emergency.”

