‘DWTS’ pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy reveal their baby boy’s name

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 9:53 am

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Almost a month after welcoming their first child together, Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy have revealed his name.

"Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy," Johnson, 28, shared Tuesday on Instagram, alongside a photo of the baby, which also showed his face for the first time.

"Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!" she added, along with the footnote, **the left dimple melts me every time."

Jenna revealed the birth in a January 11 Instagram post, writing, “Our world is forever changed 1.10.2023,” along with a black-and-white photo showing a closeup of the baby grabbing her thumb and Chmerkovskiy's hand wrapping around both of them.

Johnson announced her pregnancy in July, captioning a pic of Val, 36, kissing her belly, "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can’t wait to meet our precious angel."

A month later, Jenna wrote on Instagram, "IT'S A……BOY!!!!!!!" alongside images of she and Val popping containers of blue confetti.

"Today we are officially half way there to meeting our son," she continued. "Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom."

It's the first child for the couple, who who tied the knot in 2019.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back