Longview police search for man reported missing

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 9:23 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is looking for any information on the whereabouts of Cannon Tuck, 29. Tuck weighs 145 lbs. and is about 5’9″ tall. He was last seen in the area of Fourth St and East Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a black backpack. Tuck was reported missing on Tuesday, February 7, by a family member. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170.

