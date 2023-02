Scoreboard roundup — 2/7/23

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York 102, Orlando 98

New Orleans 116, Atlanta 107

Phoenix 116, Brooklyn 112

Memphis 104, Chicago 89

Denver 146, Minnesota 112

Oklahoma City 133, LA Lakers 130

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1 (OT)

San Jose 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

NY Islanders 4, Seattle 0

Edmonton 5, Detroit 2

Vegas 5, Nashville 1

Anaheim 3, Chicago 2 (OT)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UConn 87, Marquette 72

Indiana 66, Rutgers 60

Virginia 63, NC State 50

Kansas St. 82, TCU 61

