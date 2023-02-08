Today is Wednesday February 08, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


In a first, some railroad workers to get paid sick leave

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 4:15 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several thousand workers at CSX will soon get one of the things that pushed the railroad industry to the brink of a strike last fall: paid sick time. Florida-based CSX announced the deal Tuesday with two of its 12 unions. About 5,000 workers will get four days of paid sick leave as part of the agreements. They will also be able to convert three of their personal leave days into sick-leave days. Quality-of-life concerns about the lack of paid sick time and demanding schedules prompted more than half of all rail workers to reject a five-year deal last fall. Ultimately, that contract was imposed on all the workers at CSX, BNSF, Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC