Texas man jailed in Dallas monkey case says he’d do it again

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 4:14 am

DALLAS (AP) — Court documents say a 24-year-old man who police have linked to several unusual events at the Dallas Zoo, including the nabbing of two small monkeys later found at a vacant home, told investigators he loves animals and that if he’s released from jail, he’ll take more. Davion Irvin remained jailed Tuesday on $25,000 bond. Irvin, arrested last week, is charged with six counts of animal cruelty and two counts of burglary. According to arrest warrant affidavits, Irvin told police that on the night of Jan. 29, he waited till dark, jumped a fence to get onto zoo grounds, cut the metal mesh of an enclosure and took the two emperor tamarin monkeys.

