‘Invasion’ language continues after El Paso Walmart shooting

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2023 at 4:13 am
EL PASO (AP) — The suspected gunman in the racist 2019 attack at a Walmart in El Paso that killed 23 people is expected to plead guilty to federal hate crime and firearms charges. Patrick Crusius was set to appear in an El Paso courtroom on Wednesday. The expected guilty plea would amount to the first conviction in a case that has dragged on more than three years. In the three years since the shooting, some Democrats and immigrant rights group say they are disappointed that the portrayal of an “invasion” on the U.S.-Mexico border has continued in American politics even after the El Paso shooting. Crusius published a document online shortly before the shooting that said it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”



