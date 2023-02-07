Tyler homicide under investigation

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2023 at 3:54 pm

TYLER — Tyler police seek your help investigating a homicide. Officials say at around 4:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence on W. Mims near the Gaston Avenue intersection. A person was found inside, dead of a gunshot wound. Their name was not immediately released pending family notification. Anyone with any information that may assist in this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

