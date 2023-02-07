Fire at Bagley Tractor & Equipment in Longview causes $250,000 in damages

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2023 at 1:46 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Fire Department reports a structure fire at Bagley Tractor & Equipment caused approximately $250,000 in damages. According to our news partner KETK, the fire department received a phone call Tuesday about an outside fire threatening the Bagley building. When crews arrived, they were “hampered by a locked gate which required forcible entry to gain access into the structure,” said fire officials. Once they got through the gate, they were able to put out the fire. The fire department says there were no reported injuries as no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. It took four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance, four staff vehicles and a total of 24 LFD personnel to put out the fire.

Go Back