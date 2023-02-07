Driver missing after major crash

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2023 at 1:35 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating a driver involved in a serious crash on SH 64. The Van Zandt County Precinct 4 constable’s office says, “If anyone recognizes the brown Ford pickup, we could use some help locating the driver to make sure he is okay. After a crash like this, he has to be hurt.” According to our news partner KETK, officials say the other driver involved was uninjured but his truck and his load weren’t as lucky. We’ll update this item as more information becomes available.

