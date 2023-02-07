Today is Tuesday February 07, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Driver missing after major crash

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2023 at 1:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Driver missing after major crashVAN ZANDT COUNTY – Officials are asking for public assistance in locating a driver involved in a serious crash on SH 64. The Van Zandt County Precinct 4 constable’s office says, “If anyone recognizes the brown Ford pickup, we could use some help locating the driver to make sure he is okay. After a crash like this, he has to be hurt.” According to our news partner KETK, officials say the other driver involved was uninjured but his truck and his load weren’t as lucky. We’ll update this item as more information becomes available.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC