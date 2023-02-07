Today is Tuesday February 07, 2023
Pay bump for some university staff in Texas

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2023 at 10:48 am
Pay bump for some university staff in TexasNACOGDOCHES — Faculty and staff of Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches have received a six percent, across the board, cost of living raise. The Board of Regents approved the pay raise last week and it went into effect February 1st.  SFA President Dr. Steve Westbrook said the board wanted a pay increase to be implemented as soon as possible after the university joined the University of Texas system on November 29th. It will be paid from SFA reserve funds this year and by UT system funds in the future.



