Whitehouse to declare Sunday Feb. 12 Patrick Mahomes Day

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2023 at 6:47 am

WHITEHOUSE — The city of Whitehouse plans to honor Patrick Mahomes for his third trip to the Super Bowl in four years. Mayor of Whitehouse James Wansley will make the day the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl, Feb. 12, Patrick Mahomes Day. Mayor Wansley’s proclamation will take place around 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 in the Whitehouse City Council Chambers at 311 East Main Street. Whitehouse ISD students and staff will be celebrating their Patrick Mahomes Day that Friday as well. The district asks that everyone wears red and their Chiefs gear to support Patrick and the team. Whitehouse businesses have painted their windows in support of Mahomes. Mahomes is an East Texas native who played quarterback for the Whitehouse Wildcats. According to our news partner KETK, in his senior year with the Wildcats, Mahomes threw 50 touchdown passes.

