Scoreboard roundup — 2/6/23

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2023 at 4:57 am

iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Monday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland 114, Washington 91

Boston 111, Detroit 99

LA Clippers 124, Brooklyn 116

Chicago 128, San Antonio 104

Sacramento 140, Houston 120

Dallas 124, Utah 111

Milwaukee 127, Portland 108

Golden State 141, Oklahoma City 114

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4 (OT)

NY Rangers 5, Calgary 4 (OT)

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2 (SO)

Arizona 3, Minnesota 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas 88, Texas 80

Miami 81, Duke 59

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back