B. H. Carroll Theological Institute and ETBU announce merger

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 5:15 pm

MARSHALL — The presidents of B. H. Carroll Theological Institute in Irving and East Texas Baptist University in Marshall announced Feb. 6 that the institutions’ boards have each approved resolutions authorizing an exclusive agreement to merge the administrative and academic operations of B. H. Carroll into ETBU. According to a news release, a letter of intent, signed by B. H. Carroll President Gene Wilkes and ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn, sets forth the terms and conditions of the merger, as well as the timeline for its completion. On or before January 31, 2025, B. H. Carroll will become a new school of ETBU known as “B. H. Carroll Theological Seminary at East Texas Baptist University” and will continue to offer graduate theological education through its accredited master’s and doctoral degree programs.

Until the merger is final, B. H. Carroll will continue to operate independently, but in close collaboration with ETBU’s administration, according to the release. B. H. Carroll will begin operating as “B. H. Carroll Theological Seminary” immediately, dropping the descriptor “Institute” to pave the way for the completion of the merger. Officials say students currently enrolled at B. H. Carroll will not experience any disruption in their degree programs. ETBU has also pledged a robust effort to provide employment opportunities for B. H. Carroll’s employees.

Dr. Wilkes said he was enthusiastic about the merger, primarily because of the institutional strength of ETBU and his confidence in ETBU’s commitment to maintaining the mission and legacy of the institution he leads. Dr. Blackburn also expressed excitement and said the presence of B. H. Carroll’s faculty and programs will enhance the educational offerings of ETBU both on campus and online.

