Major recall on ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, snacks and more due to listeria concerns

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 5:17 pm

(NEW YORK) -- More than 400 types of ready-to-eat food products sold under multiple brand labels have been recalled over possible listeria contamination.

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC announced the recall in a press release posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Friday. The impacted products include ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other items sold in nine states and the District of Columbia from Jan. 24 through 30 "in retail locations, vending machines, and during travel with transportation providers," according to the company.

The Baltimore-based food manufacturer said that no illnesses have been reported, as of time of publication.

Fresh Ideation Food Group initiated the recall after "environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes," the company said in its recall announcement.

The affected products were sold under 13 different brand labels.

"All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name and a fresh through or sell through date ranging from January 31, 2023 through February 6, 2023," the company stated in Friday's announcement.

The company has urged consumers who purchased the products to contact Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC by phone at (855) 969-3338.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria can cause severe illness "when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body" after a person consumes contaminated food. Those at higher risk include pregnant people, those aged 65 or older, or anyone who has a weakened immune system, the CDC says.

"If you are pregnant, it can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in your newborn," the CDC states on its website. "Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill."

According to the CDC, anyone infected with listeria may experience "mild food poisoning symptoms" such as diarrhea or fever, and many recover without antibiotic treatment.

