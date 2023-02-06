Today is Monday February 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Generators, spoiled food: Slow power repairs anger Austin

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 3:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — The future of Austin’s top city executive plunged into jeopardy Monday as outrage boiled over power outages that have left thousands of people without electricity in the Texas capital for nearly a week and are likely to drag on for days longer. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson called an emergency meeting for later this week that will put City Manager Spencer Cronk’s job on the line. The move reflected the growing discontent in Austin over slow repairs to power lines following a deadly ice storm that left residents with no sense about when their electricity might finally return. The city’s utility warned Sunday in the face of growing criticism that full power restoration may not happen until Feb. 12.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC