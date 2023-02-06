‘The Last of Us’ to drop early episode to dodge the Super Bowl

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 3:10 pm

HBO/Liane Hentscher

The forthcoming fifth episode of HBO's hit video game adaptation The Last of Us will drop two days early, on Friday, February 10, at 9 p.m. ET, instead of its traditional Sunday slot.

The swap out is only being done for this upcoming weekend to avoid any lost viewers to Super Bowl LVII.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us has been scoring impressive numbers on both HBO and HBO Max since its debut on January 15; the show's acclaimed third chapter, titled "Long, Long Time," attracted 6.4 million viewers — up 12% from its second episode.

