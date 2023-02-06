Today is Monday February 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘The Last of Us’ to drop early episode to dodge the Super Bowl

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 3:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HBO/Liane Hentscher

The forthcoming fifth episode of HBO's hit video game adaptation The Last of Us will drop two days early, on Friday, February 10, at 9 p.m. ET, instead of its traditional Sunday slot.

The swap out is only being done for this upcoming weekend to avoid any lost viewers to Super Bowl LVII.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us has been scoring impressive numbers on both HBO and HBO Max since its debut on January 15; the show's acclaimed third chapter, titled "Long, Long Time," attracted 6.4 million viewers — up 12% from its second episode.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC