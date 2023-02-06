Meagan Good reflects on shooting ‘Harlem’ TV series amid her divorce

Season 2 of Harlem debuted Friday on Prime Video, and shooting the episodes was extremely emotional for series star Meagan Good because she was going through a divorce from DeVon Franklin.

They filed legal papers in December 2021 during production on the new season as they were approaching their 10-year anniversary.

"That was kind of like a tough week, and then right after that we officially got divorced," the Think Like A Man star told USA Today.

"There's a scene when I'm crying in the first episode … that night was one of the toughest nights," Good continues. "I could not wait to shoot that scene because I was like, I need a good cry that I'm saving for this moment. And there is something kind of cathartic about being able to release in your character and to have life experiences that only make you a better actor and make you more intuitive."

Now Meagan is focused on Harlem season 2, as four female friends in their 30s try to balance their personal and professional lives in New York City.

Like Good, her character, Camille, was trying to cope with difficult times.

"She was going through a moment of self-discovery and she was having moments where she felt like she failed and then she also was like, 'Oh, I gotta pick myself back up and keep moving forward and fight for that joy and continue to learn and self-reflect,'" the 41-year-old actress says.

Meagan is finding her joy not only in acting, but also working behind the camera, as she directed season 2's second episode.

"I have such a joy in directing that it doesn't matter how sad I am, if I get to direct I'm a happy girl," she says.

