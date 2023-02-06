Alright, alright, uh-huh: Matthew McConaughey to voice Elvis in animated action series for Netflix

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 3:01 pm

Courtesy Netflix

Elvis Presley may have changed rock 'n' roll, but did you know he walked on the moon? That's just one of the adventures The King gets up to in the trailer to Netflix's adult animated series Agent Elvis, with Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey voicing Presley.

The series, co-produced by Priscilla Presley, posits that Elvis "trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack" after he's actually recruited into "a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves -- all while holding down his day job."

McConaughey is also producing the project, which was shepherded by Archer veteran Mike Arnold. Indeed, the animation and madcap action definitely share some DNA with that other cartoon spy show: At one point, Elvis dispatches a baddie with a "really nice pen" and also sees an interrogation suspect murdered by a chimp secret agent holding a revolver.

(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back