Kinsler back with Rangers as special assistant to GM Young

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 2:29 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — Former Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler has returned to the team as a special assistant to general manager Chris Young. Kinsler was part of the franchise’s only two World Series teams in 2010 and 2011. He began his big league career with Texas from 2006 to 2013. The four-time All-Star was part of a World Series championship with the Red Sox in 2018, a year before his retirement after 14 seasons as a player. He spent the last three years in the front office of the San Diego Padres as a special assistant in baseball operations and player development.

