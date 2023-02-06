Today is Monday February 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Attorney Harry Whittington dies

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 1:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (KRLD) – A longtime Texas GOP ally has died. Austin attorney Harry Whittington was 95 and died last weekend after a short illness. Whittington was a mainstay for both George H.W. and George W. Bush while they were in Texas politics and before their terms in the White House. But arguably he’s more known for being shot in a quail hunting accident by former Vice President Dick Cheney in 2006. Reports at the time indicated that Cheney did not immediately apologize for the accident — and that Whittington himself actually apologized for putting Cheney through public scrutiny. During his law career, Whittington worked to topple corrupt management and fought for property rights.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC