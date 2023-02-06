Attorney Harry Whittington dies

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 1:59 pm

AUSTIN (KRLD) – A longtime Texas GOP ally has died. Austin attorney Harry Whittington was 95 and died last weekend after a short illness. Whittington was a mainstay for both George H.W. and George W. Bush while they were in Texas politics and before their terms in the White House. But arguably he’s more known for being shot in a quail hunting accident by former Vice President Dick Cheney in 2006. Reports at the time indicated that Cheney did not immediately apologize for the accident — and that Whittington himself actually apologized for putting Cheney through public scrutiny. During his law career, Whittington worked to topple corrupt management and fought for property rights.

Go Back