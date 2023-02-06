Today is Monday February 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Survey: Most in Texas favor marijuana legalization

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 1:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (KRLD) – A new survey indicates that most Texans are ready to legalize marijuana use — and not just for medical purposes. Some Texas cities have already voted to decriminalize marijuana, and UNT political science professor Dr. Kimi King says medicinal use is an option for some. But a new survey by the University of Houston shows that most Texans want more. It found that 82 percent of Texans want to expand the state’s medical marijuana program. 81 percent want to decriminalize having a small amount of pot. and 67 percent want to legalize recreational use by adults over 21. King says the process of legalizing marijuana is different in every state, but it usually starts with decriminalization, then progresses to legalizing medicinal use, then recreational.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC