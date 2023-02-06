Today is Monday February 06, 2023
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water notice

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 1:29 pm
Rusk Rural Water Supply issues boil water noticeRUSK — Due to a main line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow certain directions. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Click this link for more details and updates.



