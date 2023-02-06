Today is Monday February 06, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 1:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of February 6. In  Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew on FM 850, just off SH 31, performing profiling operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. In Gregg County, weather permitting, Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207. Crews will also be patching potholes at various locations throughout the county. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC