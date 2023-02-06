TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 1:11 pm

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of February 6. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew on FM 850, just off SH 31, performing profiling operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. In Gregg County, weather permitting, Longview maintenance will continue mill and inlay operations on FM 2207. Crews will also be patching potholes at various locations throughout the county. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

