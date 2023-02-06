Chinese balloons during Trump, early Biden admin not spotted by NORAD, commander says

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 12:42 pm

Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Previous Chinese surveillance balloon incidents that occurred during the Trump administration and early under the Biden administration were not spotted by NORAD at the time, said Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, in a telephone briefing with reporters on Monday.

"We did not detect those threats. And that's a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out," VanHerck said.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back