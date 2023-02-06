Kilgore College accepting applications through Feb. 17 for expiring board terms

Today is Monday February 06, 2023
Kilgore College accepting applications through Feb. 17 for expiring board termsKILGORE — Kilgore College will host three regular elections May 6 for expiring board terms. Applications to run for the KC Board of Trustees will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 (excluding weekends). Forms for an application for a place on the ballot can be picked up at Suite 100 of the McLaurin Administration Building on the Kilgore campus. Click this link for more information.



