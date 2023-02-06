Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce talk Super Bowl predictions with parents

(NEW YORK) -- One sibling rivalry will be on full display at Super Bowl 57.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will face off against his older brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles, making NFL history as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl.

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, the pair sat down to record an episode of their joint podcast, "New Heights," with their parents Ed and Donna Kelce as guests, who have had a front row seat to the matchup for decades.

"Who are you talking to first after the game? The winner or the loser?" Travis Kelce asked his dad.

"Probably the loser," he answered.

When asked for the reason why, Ed Kelce said, "Somebody's gonna feel pretty crummy and I wanna be with him -- initially."

"I will be on the field for you, Travis. Jason will have his family on the field. So, no, I won't be on the field for Jason," his mom said.

The parents are making NFL history with both sons on the gridiron for the championship game as a petition has been circulating for Donna to do the coin flip before kickoff.

"There are so many legends and people that have that have their blood, sweat and tears on their field and for a mom that's never played football -- I don't think that's the right place for her to be," she said.

"I think you're discounting moms right here," Jason Kelce said.

"I don't know if I would be a distraction. Would I be a distraction out there for you for you guys?" she asked.

Jason said, simply, "No."

Internally, she will be beaming with maternal pride on Sunday, saying she rooted for this moment.

"Absolutely. I want both of you guys to get into the Super Bowl," she said.

"Basically what it is, is I really wanted just pure joy. The first two Super Bowls, the ones that you [both] were in. It was like tense. We wanted you to win so badly. It meant so much to get that one under your belt," Donna Kelce said of Jason Kelce's 2017 win with the Eagles and Travis' 2020 win with the Chiefs.

"This one is just going to be pure joy, pure fun," she said. "How can it get any better than this? It's going to be -- the best day ever. Except for when ... both you guys were born, it can’t get any better."

