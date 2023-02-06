Kidnapped children from Missouri found at Florida supermarket one year later: Police

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 10:01 am

High Springs Police Dept.

(HIGH SPRINGS, Fla.) -- Two Missouri children were found inside a supermarket in Florida nearly a year after they were abducted, according to law enforcement officials.

Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley were found on Wednesday at a Florida Winn-Dixie with their non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, the High Springs Police Department said on Thursday.

Gilley, 36, was arrested for kidnapping on a warrant out of Clay County, Missouri, according to police. She was discovered with the children after police checked the tags on her vehicle and found she was a fugitive.

High Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

According to High Springs PD, Adrian and Brooke, who had been missing since March 5, 2022, were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their family.

