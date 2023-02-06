In Brief: More awards for ‘Banshees’ ahead of Oscars, and more

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 8:08 am

The Banshees of Inisherin and Tár were the big winners at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, reports Collider. Tár won three awards at the Sunday ceremony, including top prize Film of the Year and Director of the Year for Todd Field, while Cate Blanchett won Actress of the Year. Banshees took home five awards, including Actor of the Year for Colin Farrell, Best Supporting Actor for Barry Keoghan, Best Supporting Actress for Kerry Condon, Screenwriter of the Year for Martin McDonagh and The Attenborough Award for British/Irish Film of the Year...

NSYNC singer Lance Bass announced that he and husband Michael Turchin will voice a married pair on the animated Nickelodeon show Bossy Bear. They will play dads Tyler and Greg, an anthropomorphic owl and red squirrel. "We’ve come a loooooong way from my Saturday morning cartoons. Thank you to Nickelodeon for allowing this type of representation on television. Small for some but HUGE for our community," Bass wrote. The episode will air March 6...

Murphy Brown star Charles Kimbrough, who played co-anchor Jim Dial on the sitcom, has died. The Tony and Emmy-nominated actor was 86. Deadline reports no cause of death was provided but that he died on January 11 in Culver City, California. The late actor is also known for voicing the gargoyle Victor in the 1996 animated Disney movie The Hunchback of Notre Dame and its 2002 sequel. He also starred as Harry in the original production of ﻿Stephen Sondheim's Company as well as appearing in Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George...

Although ﻿Avatar: The Way of Water﻿ was dethroned in this week's weekend box office, but it is now officially the third-biggest IMAX movie in history. ﻿Collider ﻿reports the film has amassed $247 million from global IMAX screens and $85.7 million when looking at just its domestic totals. In China, it's the country's second-highest-grossing IMAX film with a total of $52 million earned...

﻿Star Wars ﻿actor ﻿Mark Hamill﻿ is selling signed posters to support Ukraine. ﻿﻿He told Politico he signed "a limited amount" of ﻿Star Wars﻿ posters that would entice "real hardcore collectors — especially those that have disposable income." Hamill added he hasn't signed posters since 2017 for ﻿Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He said funds raised will support the fundraising platform United24, which will assist Ukraine in replenishing its drone supply. In September, Hamill was announced an ambassador for United24's "Army of Drones" project. A date for when the posters go on sale was not revealed. February 24 will mark a full year since Russia invaded Ukraine...

