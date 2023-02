Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 9:12 am

GLADEWATER — A small plane crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport. All four occupants of the plane were taken to the hospital. Officials said their injuries were non life-threatening. The FAA will handle the investigation.

