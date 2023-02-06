Grammys 2023: Harry Styles wins Album of the Year, Beyoncé breaks record, Bonnie Raitt takes Song of the Year

It was the biggest night in music at the 2023 Grammy Awards Sunday night, hosted by Trevor Noah live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

The first award of the night went to Harry Styles, who snagged Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House. He later claimed the coveted Album of the Year for the 2022 project as well. Other award winners included Adele, who won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy On Me" and Lizzo, whose "About Damn Time" earned her Record of the Year.

Lizzo dedicated her award to the late Prince and shared a message of inspiration, telling the crowd, "Just stay true to yourself, because I promise you you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you."

One of the night's biggest moments came when Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time with 32, after winning Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for RENAISSANCE. The record was previously held by classical conductor Georg Solti.

"I’m trying not to be too emotional and I’m trying to just receive this night," she said during her acceptance speech. "I want to thank God for protecting me... I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre."

Bonnie Raitt was a surprise winner, taking home three trophies, including Song of the Year for “Just Like That.” She was shocked to beat out big hits like Harry Styles’ "As It Was," Adele's "Easy on Me" and Lizzo’s "About Damn Time" and others.

Bonnie, 73, also won Best Americana Performance for “Made Up Mind” and Best American Roots Song for “Just Like That.” The new wins bring Bonnie’s lifetime Grammy total to 13, while the two wins for “Just Like That” mark her first Grammy trophies as a songwriter.

One of the more emotional moments came during the touching tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, who passed away in November. The performance of her classic “Songbird” featured Christine’s bandmate Mick Fleetwood on drums and Sheryl Crow on piano and vocals, assisted by Raitt.

Other performances included Lizzo, who hit the stage with a powerhouse choir to sing her songs "About Damn Time" and "Special," and Styles, who performed "As It Was."

