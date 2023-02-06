Nets trading star guard Kyrie Irving to Mavericks

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2023 at 5:51 am

ByESPN.com news

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday.

The Mavericks are sending Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Nets in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris, sources said.

The Nets plan to offer the picks acquired in the trade — as well as their 2027 first-round pick via the Philadelphia 76ers — in trade talks to try to improve the roster ahead of the Thursday trade deadline, sources said.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Nets discussed possible Irving deals on Friday and Saturday. But ultimately, the Mavericks’ package gave the Nets a better chance to surround Kevin Durant with players now — as well as the opportunity to acquire three draft picks, sources said. The Nets had been looking at three-way deals involving the Lakers before discussions with the Mavericks came together fairly quickly Sunday afternoon, sources said.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has a long history with Irving, going back to their Nike days together, and Dallas coach Jason Kidd was a proponent of the trade. The Mavericks also ran the deal for Irving past All-NBA star Luka Doncic, who gave it a nod, a source told ESPN. The Mavs can now wait to see how the rest of the season goes before deciding on a new deal for Irving.

Irving is expected to arrive for a physical on Monday in Dallas and travel to make his Mavericks debut at the LA Clippers on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN), a source said.

Dinwiddie, meanwhile, returns to Brooklyn, where he played for five seasons before sustaining an ACL injury early in the 2020-21 season.

Irving’s tenure in Brooklyn ends after a tumultuous four seasons that included injuries, dozens of missed games due to a refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and a suspension this season for promoting a movie that contained antisemitic themes.

Irving, 30, opted into the final season of his deal in the summer but requested a trade earlier this week after failing to reach an agreement with Brooklyn on an extension.

“Thank you NetsWorld fans and supporters for the Love on and off the court,” Irving wrote in a tweet early Monday morning. “I will forever be grateful I got to live out my dream I had as a Kid with y’all. It will always be Love from me and my family.”

Irving has been seeking a deal in the neighborhood of a four-year, $198.5 million maximum extension available to him until June 30, sources said. He also is eligible to sign a two-year, $83 million extension with the Mavericks until June 30.

Irving has played fewer than 150 games combined over the past four seasons, but he remained a max-level player when he was on the court. Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season on excellent efficiency.

