Today is Sunday February 05, 2023
Fire in Houston airport locker room delays morning flights

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2023 at 2:57 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say a fire at Houston’s largest airport delayed flights and forced the temporary evacuation of a terminal. No injuries were reported. United Airlines has a major hub at Bush Intercontinental Airport and says Houston firefighters were called after a fire was reported in an employee locker room in Terminal C around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. Customers and employees were evacuated and United flights into the airport were halted from 5:32 a.m. until 7 a.m. The airline says 23 of its inbound Houston flights were delayed. Operations have now returned to normal.



