Tyler engineer, father of ‘Adopt-A-Highway’ program has died

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2023 at 9:13 am

TYLER — Former Tyler District Engineer, James “Bobby” Evans has died, according to TxDOT Tyler’s Facebook page. Evans was called the father of the internationally known Adopt-A-Highway program, which he helped start in Tyler, TxDOT said. Evans worked with TxDOT for 42 years.

