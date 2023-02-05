Fatal home invasion under investigation

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2023 at 9:00 am

BULLARD — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who allegedly invaded a home in Bullard on Saturday. According to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and our news partner KETK, Mark Anthony Correro, 50, of Houston, entered a residence unlawfully and claimed that the homeowner’s truck was his. The homeowner was able to force the man out and lock the door, officials said. The unnamed homeowner took a shotgun out of his home to go check on his truck when, according to officials, Correro began walking towards the homeowner and the homeowner’s fiancé.

Officials said the homeowner told the Correro to stop several times or he would shoot. Correro allegedly began making death threats toward the couple and charged them before being shot by the homeowner, according to Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began to administer CPR to Correro before EMS could. UT Health East Texas Paramedics pronounced him dead after arriving on the scene. Smith County Investigators and Crime Scene Unit are currently conducting an investigation into Correro’s death. The Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin ordered an autopsy and Correro’s body was transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler.

Go Back