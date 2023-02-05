Today is Sunday February 05, 2023
Crash averted at Austin airport; FAA, NTSB to investigate

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2023 at 8:39 am
AUSTIN (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a FedEx cargo airplane attempting to land at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had to change course after a second plane was cleared to depart from the same runway. The agency says the Boeing 767 airplane was several miles from the Texas airport Saturday when it was cleared to land. But just before it was expected to land, an air traffic controller gave the go-ahead for an airplane operated by Southwest Airlines to take off. The Southwest flight was able to depart safely, and the FAA is investigating the incident.



