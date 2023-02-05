Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2023 at 8:12 am

ByESPN.com news

The Dallas Cowboys have named Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator, it was announced Saturday.

The Cowboys agreed to part ways with previous offensive coordinator Kellen Moore last week and owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said coach Mike McCarthy will be calling the plays next season.

Moore, meanwhile, joined the Los Angeles Chargers as their offensive coordinator.

“I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” McCarthy said. “He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go.”

Schottenheimer, 49, spent last season as a consultant with the Cowboys, so he is familiar with the personnel. He was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ passing game coordinator under Urban Meyer in 2021 and previously worked for the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, among other stops.

Brian is the son of longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer.

