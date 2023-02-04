City Attorney Jim Finley announces retirement

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2023 at 5:04 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview City Attorney Jim Finley has announced plans to retire at the end of February after 23 years of service to the City of Longview and 34 years overall in municipal government, according to a city news release. He retires as the longest tenured City Attorney in Longview’s history, serving with five mayors, twenty-five council members, and numerous staff during that time. Finley began his municipal career as an Assistant City Attorney in Wichita Falls in 1989. He later served as the City Attorney of Big Spring from 1996 to 1999. He was hired as Longview’s City Attorney in Longview in 2000. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University, where he received his bachelor of arts in Political Science and Doctorate of Jurisprudence.

“I’ve greatly enjoyed serving Longview and seeing all the growth these past two decades,” said Jim Finley. “I want to express my appreciation to all the mayors, city council members, and city staff members that I have had the pleasure of serving alongside.”

