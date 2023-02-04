Frustrated south Austin residents powerless, want answers

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2023 at 4:27 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – Some residents in Austin, Texas who are still without power since a winter storm struck say they are frustrated that no answers are being offered as to when electricity will return. Christy Kale and Greta Olivas both said Saturday that they have been without power since Wednesday, have seen no repair crews in their neighborhoods and no longer can contact anyone with Austin Energy. Officials in Texas’ Capitol city have said progress has been made in restoring power with outages falling from a peak of about 170,000 following the storm that began late Monday to about 73,000 on Saturday. Austin Energy officials did not immediately return phone calls for comment on Saturday.

