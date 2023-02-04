Today is Saturday February 04, 2023
Former AP sports writer Denne H. Freeman dies at 86

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2023 at 4:23 pm
DALLAS (AP) — Retired longtime Associated Press sports writer Denne H. Freeman, whose 32 years with the AP included covering all five Super Bowl championships won by the Dallas Cowboys, has died. He died Friday night after a series of health issues. He was 86. The Dallas-based Freeman retired from the AP in the summer of 1999, ending a career in which he was also a golf writer who traveled to the Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championships and British Open. After his retirement, it was determined that he had covered about 1,000 MLB games, 500 NBA games and 350 NFL games for the AP.



