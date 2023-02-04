Raiders letting QB Derek Carr talk to other teams

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2023 at 4:02 pm

ByESPN.com

The Raiders have granted Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have already agreed to the compensation Las Vegas is looking for in a potential trade for the quarterback, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

It’s the same arrangement the Houston Texans had with quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason.

Carr said on Thursday during the Pro Bowl Games skills competition that he and his representative were waiting to be authorized to speak with potential trade partners. Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract and said he would use it if he deemed it necessary.

Carr also said Thursday that he has no intention of extending the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, the date by which more than $40 million in guarantees kick in.

The 31-year-old quarterback signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Raiders in 2017 and then a three-year, $121.5 million extension last spring. The most recent extension included the right for the Raiders to cut him ahead of Feb. 15 for a relatively minor $5.625 million salary-cap hit.

A team trading for Carr would owe him $32.9 million in 2022, $41.9 million in 2023 and $41.2 million in 2023, with a $100,000 workout bonus included each season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Carr, who had been the Raiders’ starting quarterback since being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, bid farewell to the team and its fans in a statement last month.

Go Back