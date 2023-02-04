Grizzlies’ Brooks suspended, Cavs’ Mitchell fined for altercation

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2023 at 4:01 pm

ByTIM BONTEMPS

The NBA on Friday suspended the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks for one game and fined the Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell $20,000 for their roles in an altercation that got them both ejected from Thursday night’s game in Cleveland.

Midway through the third quarter of Cleveland’s 128-113 victory, Brooks rolled into Mitchell’s leg and swung his hand up and hit Mitchell in the groin.

In response, Mitchell threw the ball back at Brooks and pushed him. Ultimately, Brooks was given a flagrant foul 2, causing him to be ejected, while Mitchell was given a technical as he, too, was ejected.

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters after Thursday’s game. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this team with him. Him and I have had our personal battles over the years.

“There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”

Brooks now will not play Sunday at home against the Toronto Raptors. Cleveland’s next game is Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

