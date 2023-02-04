Today is Saturday February 04, 2023
Jury: Musk didn’t defraud investors with 2018 Tesla tweets

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2023 at 8:24 am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A jury has decided Elon Musk didn’t defraud investors with tweets in 2018. The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial. The trial pitted Tesla investors represented in a class-action lawsuit against Musk, who is CEO of both the electric automaker and the Twitter service he bought for for $44 billion a few months ago. In 2018, Musk tweeted that he had the financing to take Tesla private even though it turned out he hadn’t gotten an iron-clad commitment for an aborted deal that would have cost $20 billion to $70 billion to pull off. The verdict is a major vindication for Musk.



