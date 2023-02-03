Today is Friday February 03, 2023
Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crash

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2023 at 5:17 pm
Tyler man convicted in fatal hit and run crashSMITH COUNTY – A Tyler man was convicted on Friday in a fatal hit and run crash from 2021. According to our news partner KETK, A Smith County jury in the 114th District Court concluded that Juan Juarez, 24, was guilty of an accident involving death. On Jan. 23, 2021, Juarez drove his car with his two friends inside after they had drinks, authorities said. The vehicle reportedly went over a curb and crashed into two metal fences. The fence broke through the windshield and impaled Marco Antonio Lopez-Penado, who was a passenger in the back said Jacob Putman, the Smith County Criminal District Attorney. Authorities said Juarez walked away from the scene.



