Elon Musk listens while vilified, hailed as tweet trial ends

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2023 at 5:17 pm
SAN FRANCISO (AP) — While sitting stoically in court, Elon Musk has been vilified as a rich narcissist whose reckless behavior risks anarchy. He has also been hailed as a visionary looking out for the little guy. The contrasting portraits of the enigmatic billionaire came during closing arguments Friday in a trial focused on whether Musk’s tweeting in 2018 misled Tesla shareholders. The shareholders argue the tweets cost them billions of dollars. The three-week trial has pitted Tesla investors represented in a class-action lawsuit against Musk, the electric automaker’s CEO. After the arguments finished, a nine-person jury began its deliberations in a case centered on tweets Musk posted about a Tesla buyout that never happened.



