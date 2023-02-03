Today is Friday February 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young welcome their first baby

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2023 at 1:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced the arrival of their son in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, sharing a picture of the newborn cradled in their hands while wrapped in a blanket.

"Our baby boy is here [heart emoji] 1.31.23," El Moussa wrote in the caption. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy."

Friends and followers flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple, including Young's fellow Netflix Selling Sunset co-stars Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause, and TV presenter Ant Anstead, who was previously married to El Moussa's ex-wife Christina Hall.

"Yay!!! So excited for you two (three!!!!)," Oppenheim wrote.

Stause commented, "Omg sending SO much love your way!!!"

"HUGE congratulations you guys!" Anstead wrote.

Even the official HGTV account got in on the celebration, writing in the comments, "Welcome to the HGTV family little one!"

El Moussa, 41, and Young, 35, who tied the knot in October 2021, received the news about their pregnancy while undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments last year.

"It was a huge shock," Young told People in July. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

"I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this," she added.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC