Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2023 at 10:12 am

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Pamela, A Love Story: Watch a humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamala Anderson, in the documentary film.

True Spirit: A teenager sets out to become the youngest person to non-stop sail solo around the world in the new adventure film.

Freeridge: Fans of On My Block, it’s your time. Catch the spinoff series Freeridge for an unforgettable adventure with an all-new core four.

Disney+

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Everybody’s favorite family returns for season two of the animated comedy series.

Prime Video

Harlem: Continue to follow the relationship and career journeys of four friends in season two of the comedy series.

Apple TV+

Dear Edward: A young boy makes sense of his life after he’s the sole survivor of a plane crash in this new drama series.

Happy streaming!

