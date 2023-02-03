Today is Friday February 03, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2023 at 10:12 am
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Pamela, A Love Story: Watch a humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamala Anderson, in the documentary film.

True Spirit: A teenager sets out to become the youngest person to non-stop sail solo around the world in the new adventure film.

Freeridge: Fans of On My Block, it’s your time. Catch the spinoff series Freeridge for an unforgettable adventure with an all-new core four.

Disney+ 
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Everybody’s favorite family returns for season two of the animated comedy series.

Prime Video
Harlem: Continue to follow the relationship and career journeys of four friends in season two of the comedy series.

Apple TV+ 
Dear Edward: A young boy makes sense of his life after he’s the sole survivor of a plane crash in this new drama series. 

Happy streaming!

