Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streamingPosted/updated on: February 3, 2023 at 10:12 am
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:
Netflix
Pamela, A Love Story: Watch a humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamala Anderson, in the documentary film.
True Spirit: A teenager sets out to become the youngest person to non-stop sail solo around the world in the new adventure film.
Freeridge: Fans of On My Block, it’s your time. Catch the spinoff series Freeridge for an unforgettable adventure with an all-new core four.
Disney+
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Everybody’s favorite family returns for season two of the animated comedy series.
Prime Video
Harlem: Continue to follow the relationship and career journeys of four friends in season two of the comedy series.
Apple TV+
Dear Edward: A young boy makes sense of his life after he’s the sole survivor of a plane crash in this new drama series.
Happy streaming!
