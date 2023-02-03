In brief: ‘1923’ renewed, and more

Paramount+ has renewed the Yellowstone prequel 1923 for a second season, Deadline reports. Starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, 1923 was Paramount+'s most-watched premiere ever when it debuted in December, pulling in 7.4 million total viewers across all platforms. The first Yellowstone prequel, 1883, starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott, was a one-and-done. 1923 returns this Sunday after a brief hiatus...

Four episodes into its first season, NBC's Night Court has gotten a season 2 renewal, the network announced on Thursday. The series stars The Big Bang Theory alum Melissa Rauch as judge Abby Stone, the unapologetic optimist daughter of the late Harry Stone -- played in the original series by Harry Anderson, who died in 2018 at age 65 -- as she follows in her father’s footsteps, presiding over a crew of oddballs and cynics. John Larroquette, who played prosecuting attorney Dan Fielding in the original series, reprises his role for the sequel. India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta also star. Night Court has put up strong numbers since its January 17 premiere, reaching 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms, according to NBC...

Nielsen reports Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia debuted at the top of the streaming rankings for the first week of 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 2 of the coming-of-age drama, about a mixed-race teen and her 30-year-old mother, played respectively by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, premiered on January 5 and amassed 2.52 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of January 2-8...

The Daily Show reporter Roy Wood Jr. will headline the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Association’s annual dinner on April 29. “It’s an honor to be a part of a long-running tradition of celebrating those members of the media, who work so hard to uncover the truth, and hold our government accountable,” Wood said in a statement on Thursday. “It will be a great night that will go down in the history books, or not, depending on which state you live in.” The White House Correspondents’ Dinner returned as a live event in 2022 following two years without it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily Show host Trevor Noah hosted last year’s show. Wood also has a stand-up special, Imperfect Messenger, on Paramount+...

