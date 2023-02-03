North Carolina football coach Mack Brown signs 1-year extension

ByANDREA ADELSON

North Carolina coach Mack Brown has agreed to a one-year contract extension that keeps him with the Tar Heels through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday.

The financial terms remain the same from the extension he received a year ago, which included a new salary of $5 million per season.

Brown, who led North Carolina to an appearance in the ACC championship game in 2022, is 30-22 in four years since returning to coach the Tar Heels for a second stint.

Brown has coached North Carolina to bowl appearances in all four seasons.

With quarterback Drake Maye returning for 2023, expectations will once again be high for North Carolina.

“Mack has reenergized our program in so many ways — from the team camaraderie in the locker room, to the engaged fan base in the stands, to this season’s Coastal Division Championship and nine-win finish,” UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. “We know that under his leadership, our student-athletes will continue to succeed on the field and in the classroom while giving back to the community. We appreciate all he and Sally have done to help build a positive culture around Carolina football.”

