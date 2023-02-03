Today is Friday February 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Dear Edward’ is about ‘resilience,’ ‘connection,’ and the power of the human spirit, says creator Jason Katims

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2023 at 5:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Apple TV+

A deadly plane crash brings a group of unlikely people together to deal with their grief, and make connections that likely never would have otherwise happened. That’s the premise of the new Apple TV+ series Dear Edward, debuting Friday.

It’s from Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims, who tells ABC Audio despite the heavy subject matter, it’s not a depressing show.

"To me, it's really a story about resilience and about moving on and about the power of the human spirit," he explains." "I think of it as a very uplifting show and show that I think is really about connection."

Connie Britton, who stars in the new series, echoes the same sentiment, stating, "Even though there's a lot of grief and sadness and loss and tough emotional stuff around that in the show, the ultimate takeaway is actually life affirming. And actually hope. And that, I think, is a really wonderful thing to be able to create."

Britton plays a wife who loses her husband in a plane crash, and she finds out he left behind some secrets -- which got her thinking about what loose ends she might leave behind if something tragic happened. 

"I'm not a fearful flier at all," she explains. "But I, now that I'm a mom, you know, that's all I think about. I'm just like, if I died in a plane crash, is my son taken care of?" 

So, what drew her to the role?

"I love that this was an ensemble," she shares. "I love that this was a really connective way of talking about grief. And by creating a system of support, even through all these very, very different lives."

The first three episodes of Dear Edward air Friday with one episode-a-week thereafter. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC